Fox news, business cable channels to stream internationally

August 11, 2020 4:27 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Fox News and Fox Business channels are going international.

A digital streaming service with the pair will launch in Mexico on Aug. 20, expanding to Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sept. 17, Fox News Media said Tuesday.

Fox News International will be available in 20 countries by the end of 2020, the Fox Corp.-owned company said.

Along with live streams of the news and business channels, the service will include an on-demand catalog of 20-plus shows including top-rated cable news programs “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and, among business programs, “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.”

The service, which comes with a $6.99 monthly price tag, will be available on devices including smart phones and Apple TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku to follow.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News
