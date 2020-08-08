Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 8, 2020 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; White House adviser Peter Navarro.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser Robert O’Brien; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri; Charles Evans, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Kudlow.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pelosi; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights