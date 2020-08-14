Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

August 14, 2020 5:45 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Jason Miller, an adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sanders; national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House adviser Jared Kushner; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sanders; White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes.

