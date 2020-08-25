Listen Live Sports

Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn back in race

August 25, 2020 1:53 pm
 
1 min read
      

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old Kansas House candidate who admitted to engaging in revenge porn and harassing girls online has reversed his decision to abandon a campaign that has seen him disavowed by many fellow Democrats.

Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, said in a tweeted statement Tuesday that many of the people who voted for him in the Democratic primary over veteran state Rep. Stan Frownfelter urged him not to drop out. Coleman prevailed by 14 votes, with the final, unofficial tally standing at 823-809.

Frownfelter planned a write-in campaign for the November general election.

In a Facebook post in June, Coleman said allegations that he engaged in online bullying, blackmail and revenge porn were true. He said his past behavior targeting several middle-school girls was that of “a sick and troubled” 14-year-old.

Some Democrats also disavowed Coleman because of incendiary social media posts. They included one saying he would “laugh and giggle” if a former GOP state lawmaker died of COVID-19.

Coleman said Sunday he would drop out to focus on caring for his family. He said Tuesday that his father is “quite ill.”

But he said voters told him “we all make mistakes” in urging him to keep running.

