Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

August 28, 2020 7:17 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Associated Press

