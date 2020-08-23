Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Kirk Franklin makes splash at Stellar Gospel Music Awards

August 23, 2020 9:00 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirk Franklin made a splash at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

The singer took home six trophies during the 35th annual awards on Sunday night. The two-hour virtual ceremony honored late civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis with a musical tribute from CeCe Winans who sang “Bridge over Troubled Water.”

The awards also paid homage to first responder heroes who were on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to his “Long Live Love” album, Franklin collected male vocalist, album, producer, contemporary male vocalist and contemporary album of the year honors. He also won music video of the year for “Love Theory.”

Advertisement

Franklin returned to host the awards with Jonathan Reynolds and Koryn Hawthorne. The ceremony aired on BET and BET Her.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard won the show’s top award as best artist. She also took home contemporary female vocalist of the year through her album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.”

Donald Lawrence’s “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus)” was named song of the year. He won the second most awards with four.

The best new artist went to Pastor Mike Jr., who also claimed top honors for best rap/hip-hop gospel album of the year.

Some of the performers include Tamela Mann, Marvin Sapp, James Fortune, Tye Tribbett and Anthony Brown.

___

Online: http://www.thestellarawards.com

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Franklin won 6 awards, not 5.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program