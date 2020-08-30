Listen Live Sports

List of winners at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

August 30, 2020 11:09 pm
 
Winners of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday night at various locations throughout New York City.

— Video of the year: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

— Artist of the year: Lady Gaga

— Song of the year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

— Push best new artist: Doja Cat

— Best collaboration: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

— Best group: BTS

— Best quarantine performance: CNCO, “MTV Unplugged at Home”

— Best music video from home: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”

— Best pop: BTS, “On”

— Best hip-hop: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

— Best R&B: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

— Best Latin: Maluma featuring J Balvin, “Qué Pena”

— Best rock: Coldplay, “Orphans”

— Best alternative: Machine Gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine”

— Best K-pop: BTS, “On”

— Song of summer: BLACKPINK, “How You Like That”

— Video for good: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

— Best direction: Taylor Swift, “The Man”

— Best editing: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

— Best choreography: BTS, “On”

— Best cinematography: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

— Best visual effects: Dua Lipa, “Physical”

— Best art direction: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

— MTV Tricon award: Lady Gaga

