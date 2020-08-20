Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man arrested in slaying of girl who was playing in dollhouse

August 20, 2020 11:32 am
 
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father.

The girl, Trinity Randolph, was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse when she was shot last week, a family member told The Courier Journal.

Evan Ross, 28, of Louisville was charged Wednesday night with two counts of facilitation of murder, news outlets reported, citing an arrest citation.

Trinity and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 14 at their home in Louisville, officials said.

Advertisement

Police said in the arrest citation that officers reviewed surveillance video near the shooting scene and found a vehicle suspected to be involved. The vehicle belonged to Ross, the citation said. Authorities have not released additional about the shooting, including a possible motive.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Rapper and businessman Master P has said he would pay for the girl’s funeral, which is scheduled for Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ross has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired