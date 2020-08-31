Listen Live Sports

Niecy Nash surprises with wedding to singer Jessica Betts

August 31, 2020 8:30 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor and comedian Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash and Betts posted Twitter and Instagramphotos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony in a lush garden setting.

Nash, whose legal first name is Carol, captioned the photo “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveWins.”

“I got a whole Wife,” Betts wrote in her own caption.

The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before.

“#PlotTwist,” she wrote in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.

Nash’s divorce from husband Jayson Tucker was finalized in March.

Nash, 50, is known for her roles on the television series “Reno 911,” “Never Have I Ever” and “Claws.”

The Associated Press

