Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rapper to pay for funeral of young girl shot in dollhouse

August 17, 2020 6:22 am
 
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rapper and businessman Master P said he will pay for the funeral of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl who was fatally shot along with her father.

Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Friday in Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner’s office said in a statement.

The statement listed the deaths as homicides. Police have released no information on details of the shooting or information on possible suspects.

The girl’s grandfather, Tyronn Howlett, said Trinity was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse at her home when she was shot, the Courier Journal reported.

Advertisement

Percy Miller, known as Master P, said he would cover the girl’s funeral costs.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

“This a 3-year-old innocent girl that’s gone from her family, from her future, somebody who could have come out of the community and be the next president, doctor, lawyer, teacher,” he told the newspaper Sunday. “This is sad.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Hill AFB Airmen demonstrate combat flexibility, reliability of F-35