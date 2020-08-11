Listen Live Sports

Sharon Stone writes memoir that doesn’t ‘pull any punches’

August 11, 2020 10:14 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Sharon Stone has taken on a new, real-life role — memoir writer.

“I have learned to forgive the unforgivable,” says Stone, whose ”The Beauty of Living Twice” comes out in March. “My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same.”

Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday that the 62-year-old actor will reflect on everything from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to such films as the star-making erotic thriller “Basic Instinct” and Martin Scorsese’s mobster epic “Casino,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award. She’ll also write about her two marriages, her near-fatal stroke in 2001, and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes.

“Stone in these pages echoes the Stone who made headlines throughout her career: she is courageous, honest, and outspoken, refusing to pull any punches when discussing aspects of the trauma and violence she endured as a child and how her chosen career as an actress echoed many of those same assaults,” Knopf said in a statement.

Stone’s other movies include Albert Brooks’ “The Muse,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Broken Flowers,” and “The Laundromat,” a Steven Soderbergh film released in 2019.

