Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

August 9, 2020 11:32 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Simon Cowell underwent surgery to repair a broken back, the result of an electric bicycle accident, and was recovering at a hospital, a spokesperson said Sunday.

“Simon has broken his back in a number of places” after falling from the new bike he’d been testing in the courtyard of his Malibu home Saturday, the representative said. Family members were present.

The entertainment mogul was “doing fine” and remained under observation after the operation at an unidentified hospital, the spokesperson said.

Cowell’s partner, Lauren Silverman, accompanied him to the hospital and has been able to see him briefly. Cowell’s overnight, six-hour surgery included placement of a metal rod.

Advertisement

Despite the ordeal, he mustered the strength to post a “massive thank you” to doctors and nurses treating him. Cowell, known for his tart-tongued comments about contestants, also shared some advice.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

“If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted Sunday night.

The couple’s son and Silverman’s child by a previous marriage were with Cowell when the accident happened.

Cowell’s injury will force him to miss the beginning of this season’s live shows on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The live shows will begin Tuesday and Wednesday without him, the network said.

He created the talent show, now in its 15th season, and serves as a judge. The show’s other judges are Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews as host.

Cowell also has been a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

__

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

This story corrects Lauren Silverman’s relationship to Cowell.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer