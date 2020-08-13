Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Spicoli to the rescue with ‘Fast Times’ virtual benefit

August 13, 2020 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spicoli is making a virtual return to Ridgemont High to raise money for a pair of non-profit groups.

Sean Penn, a cast member in 1982’s “Fast Times at Ridgmont High,” will be joined by Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston and other stars in a socially distanced reading of the film’s script.

Penn is handing the role of stoner Jeff Spicoli over to another actor, with details about who’s playing what part to be unveiled at next week’s event.

The reading will benefit CORE, co-founded by Penn and now engaged in coronavirus testing and relief efforts, and the REFORM Alliance, focusing on criminal justice reform and helping to protect inmates from COVID-19.

Advertisement

The fundraiser, produced by comedian Dane Cook and announced Thursday as an “unrehearsed, anything-goes” reading, also is set to include Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf and Matthew McConaughey. None of those actors, nor Roberts or Aniston, appeared in the original film.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

Amy Heckerling, the film’s director, and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will introduce the Aug. 20 event at 9 p.m. EDT. It will be available on Facebook Live and TikTok via CORE’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CoreResponse.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts