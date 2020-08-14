Listen Live Sports

“The Secret” author Rhonda Byrne has new release in November

August 14, 2020 9:16 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The author of the million-selling self-help book “The Secret” is aiming even higher with her next work.

Rhonda Byrne’s “The Greatest Secret” is coming out Nov. 24, HarperOne announced Friday. According to the publisher, “The Greatest Secret” takes readers on a journey that provides “the most direct way out for those experiencing hardship and the path to end pain and suffering endured by so many.”

Byrne said in a statement that “With every step you take through this book, you will become happier and your life will become more effortless, fears and uncertainty of the future will no longer plague you, anxiety and stress about your daily struggles or world events will dissolve, and you can and will be free of every form of suffering.”

Byrne’s new book, like “The Secret,” will be released through publisher Judith Curr. She was head of the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria Books in 2006 when “The Secret” came out, and she is now president and publisher of HarperOne.

“The Secret” has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. A film adaptation starring Katie Holmes came out last month.

