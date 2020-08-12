On Aug. 12, 1960, the Silver Beetles recruited drummer Pete Best. The band later became The Beatles, and Best was dropped in favor of Ringo Starr.

In 1966, John Lennon apologized at a news conference for his remark that The Beatles were more popular than Jesus. That same day, The Beatles started their last North American tour, in Chicago.

In 1967, Fleetwood Mac made its first appearance, at the London National Jazz and Blues Festival.

In 1982, actor Henry Fonda died at the age of 77.

In 1988, the controversial movie “The Last Temptation of Christ” opened in nine cities, despite objections by some Christians that the film was sacrilegious in its treatment of Jesus.

In 1992, avant-garde composer John Cage died in New York at age 79.

In 1993, the Red Hot Chili Peppers replaced guitarist Arik Marshall with Jesse Tobias, who was replaced by Dave Navarro three months later.

In 1994, Woodstock ’94 was held in Saugerties, New York. About 350,000 people saw the show, which included mud fights during Green Day’s and Nine Inch Nails’ sets and the Red Hot Chili Peppers dressed as human light bulbs.

In 1997, a Long Island handyman was arrested for impersonating John Ford Coley, of England Dan and John Ford Coley.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor George Hamilton is 81. Actor Jennifer Warren is 79. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 71. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 70. Singer Kid Creole is 70. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 66. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 66. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Thirteen Days”) is 64. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 64. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 59. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 57. Actor Peter Krause (KROW’-zuh) (“Parenthood,” ″Six Feet Under,” ″Sports Night”) is 55. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″Deadwood”) is 53. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 49. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Community”) is 49. Actress Rebecca Gayheart is 49. Actor Casey Affleck is 45. Actress Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 40. Actress Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 40. Actress Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 32. Actress Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 29. Actress Cara Delevingne (DEHL’-eh-veen) (“Paper Towns”) is 28. Actress Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27.

