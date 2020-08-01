On August 1, 1960, Chubby Checker released the single “The Twist.”

In 1964, singer Johnny Burnette drowned in a boating accident in Clear Lake, California. He was 30. He’s probably best known for the song “You’re 16.”

In 1971, the Concerts for Bangladesh were held at New York’s Madison Square Garden. It was the first large-scale benefit concert and a precursor to shows like Live Aid. The concerts featured George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Badfinger, Ringo Starr and Billy Preston.

In 1977, the book “Elvis — What Happened” was released to bookstores nationwide. It was an expose’ by two former bodyguards who presented Elvis as an overweight recluse. Elvis died two weeks later.

Advertisement

In 1980, George Harrison formed a movie production company called Hand Made Films Productions. The company’s films include “Life of Brian” and “Time Bandits.”

In 1981, MTV made its debut on cable stations across the U.S. The first video played was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles.

In 1986, actress Tatum O’Neal married tennis star John McEnroe in Oyster Bay, New York. They divorced in 1994.

Also in 1986, U2 began recording sessions in Dublin, Ireland, that became their album “The Joshua Tree.”

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 89. Blues musician Robert Cray is 67. Singer Michael Penn is 62. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 61. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 60. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 60. Rapper Coolio is 57. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 56. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 55. Country singer George Ducas is 54. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 52. Actress Jennifer Gareis (GAR’-ehs) (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 50. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 47. Actor Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) is 41. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 39. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get A Life”) is 39. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 34. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 31.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.