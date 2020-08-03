On August 3, 1963, The Beatles appeared at the Cavern Club in Liverpool for the last time.

In 1966, comic Lenny Bruce died of a drug overdose. He was 40.

In 1968, the band Yes played their first show, at a cafe in London.

In 1969, Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys was indicted for failure to report for civilian duty at a hospital in lieu of military service.

In 1971, Paul McCartney announced the formation of Wings, which featured his wife Linda on keyboards. Other members included former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.

In 1974, guitarist Jeff Baxter and drummer Jim Hodder left Steely Dan. Baxter joined the Doobie Brothers and Hodder produced and did session work.

In 1979, The Knack topped both the album and the singles charts, with their album “Get the Knack” and the single “My Sharona.”

In 1987, Def Leppard released its “Hysteria” album.

In 2002, Bob Dylan played the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island for the first time in 37 years. In 1965, the crowd was outraged when he played electric guitar at the festival.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Tony Bennett is 94. Actor Martin Sheen is 80. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 79. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 79. Bassist B.B. Dickerson of War is 71. Movie director John Landis is 70. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 70. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 69. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 66. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 61. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 59. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 59. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 57. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 57. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 57. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 54. Guitarist Stephen (STEF’-an) Carpenter of Deftones is 50. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 49. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 48. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like A Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 47. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 41. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 37. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 35. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon A Time”) is 35. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 35. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 32.

