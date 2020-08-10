On Aug. 10, 1948, Allen Funt’s “Candid Camera” made its television debut on ABC with the title “Candid Microphone,” which was also the name of a radio program produced by Funt.

In 1959, the four members of The Platters and four 19-year-old women were arrested in a Cincinnati hotel. The singers were charged with aiding and abetting prostitution, and the women were charged with prostitution. All eight were later acquitted, but the incident hurt The Platters’ career.

In 1970, a trial began for singer Jim Morrison of The Doors, who was accused of exposing himself to an audience in Miami.

In 1972, Paul and Linda McCartney were arrested for drug possession in Gothenburg, Sweden, and fined $1,200. Paul McCartney said the arrest would “make good publicity” for the concert that night.

In 1976, Elton John began a seven-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The sold-out shows helped John break a house attendance record that had been held by the Rolling Stones.

In 1982, Southside Johnny Lyon of the Asbury Jukes married Jill Glasner in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The Asbury Jukes and Bruce Springsteen performed at the wedding.

In 1991, nearly two dozen people were injured when fans started pushing and shoving at a Florida mall where actor Luke Perry of the TV show “Beverly Hills 90210″ was appearing.

In 1999, singer Carnie Wilson broadcast her gastric bypass surgery on the Internet.

In 2001, Martie Seidel of the Dixie Chicks married college professor Gareth Maguire in Kailua, Hawaii. They divorced in 2013.

In 2005, the lights on the Empire State Building were dimmed in memory of “King Kong” actor Fay Wray, who had died five days earlier.

Also in 2005, “60 Minutes” newsman Mike Wallace was arrested after he argued with New York city inspectors over whether his driver was double-parked. Wallace had just left a restaurant with a take-out order of meat loaf.

In 2008, Isaac Hayes was found dead at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 65.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Rhonda Fleming (“Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”) is 97. Singer Ronnie Bennett Greenfield (Ronnie Spector) of The Ronettes is 77. Actor James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is 74. Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is 73. Mandolin player Gene Johnson of Diamond Rio is 71. Singer Patti Austin is 70. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 61. Actor Antonio Banderas is 60. Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS (in-ex-ES’) is 59. Actor Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 57. Singer Neneh (NEN’-eh) Cherry is 56. Singer Aaron Hall of Guy is 56. Singer Lorraine Pearson of Five Star is 53. Singer Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 52. Actor Angie Harmon (“Law and Order”) is 48. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 47. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is 46. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” ″Reba”) is 41. Singer Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels and Rope is 41. Singer Nikki Bratcher of Divine is 40. Actor Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is 40. Actor Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210″) is 36. Actor Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is 33. Actor Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is 30. Actor Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 9.

