On Aug. 19, 1964, The Beatles opened their first U.S. tour at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Other acts on the bill included the Righteous Brothers and Jackie DeShannon.

In 1967, “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles hit number one on the pop charts. That same day, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen had their second child, a boy named Jason.

In 1973, singers Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge were married in Los Angeles. They divorced in 1979.

In 1977, comedian Groucho Marx died in Los Angeles. He was 86.

In 1980, Christopher Cross’ debut album went platinum.

In 2000, actrors Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche (HAYSH) announced they were breaking up. Just hours later, Heche was hospitalized after she wandered disoriented into a stranger’s home in Fresno County, California.

In 2008, sax player Leroi Moore of the Dave Matthews Band died of complications from an all-terrain vehicle accident two months earlier. He was 46.

In 2019, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (EYE’-lish) hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, dethroning “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. “Old Town Road” had set a record for most weeks at number one, at 19.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones (“The Virginian”) is 93. Actor Debra Paget (“Love Me Tender”) is 87. Actor Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 82. Singer Johnny Nash is 80. Actor Jill St. John is 80. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 77. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 76. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 75. Actor Gerald McRaney is 73. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 72. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 72. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 69. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 68. Actor Peter Gallagher is 65. Actor Adam Arkin is 64. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 63. Actor Martin Donovan is 63. Singer Ivan Neville is 61. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline In The City”) is 58. Actor John Stamos is 57. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 55. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 55. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 54. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 53. Country singer Clay Walker is 51. Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) is 51. Rapper Fat Joe is 50. Actor Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 45. Actor Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 38. Actor Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 38. Actor Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 36. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 31. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 21.

