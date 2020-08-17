On Aug. 17, 1964, the single “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks was released in Britain.

In 1969, the three-day Woodstock Music and Art Fair concluded in upstate New York. One of the day’s memorable moments was Pete Townshend of The Who knocking Yippie Abbie Hoffman off the stage during the performance of “Tommy.”

In 1973, original Temptations member Paul Williams was found dead by police with a single bullet wound to the head. The death was later ruled a suicide. Williams had left The Temptations in 1971.

In 1974, keyboardist Patrick Moraz replaced Rick Wakeman in the band Yes.

In 1983, lyricist Ira Gershwin died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 86. With his composer brother George, they wrote such classic songs as ”‘S Wonderful” and “The Man I Love.”

In 1986, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen played his first concert with the band since losing his left arm in a car accident in 1984.

Also in 1986, 42 people were beaten or stabbed at a Run-DMC concert in Long Beach, California.

In 1992, actor-director Woody Allen admitted being romantically involved with Soon-Yi Previn (SOON’-ee PREH’-vihn), the 21-year-old adopted daughter of Allen’s longtime companion, actor Mia Farrow. Allen and Previn were married in 1997.

Also in 1992, singer Wayne Newton filed for bankruptcy. He owed about $20 million to 200 creditors.

In 1994, actor David Caruso quit the cast of “NYPD Blue” to pursue a movie career. He was replaced on the show by Jimmy Smits.

In 2011, Katy Perry had her fifth number-one hit off her “Teenage Dream” album, matching Michael Jackson’s record from his “Bad” album. Perry’s song “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” hit number one. Her other number-one hits were “California Gurls,” ″Firework,” ″E.T.” and the title track.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert DeNiro is 77. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 73. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 71. Actor Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) is 69. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 67. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 65. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 65. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 62. Actor Sean Penn is 60. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 59. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Singer Maria McKee is 56. Drummer Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes is 55. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (kuh-NIF’) (Luscious Jackson) is 54. Actor David Conrad (“Ghost Whisperer,” “Relativity”) is 53. Actor Helen McCrory (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) is 52. Rapper Posdnuos (POS’-deh-noos) of De La Soul is 51. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block is 51. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (joo-lee-AH’-nuh RAN’-sik) (“Fashion Police,” ″E! News”) is 46. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 34. Actor Brady Corbet (cor-BAY’) (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 32. Actor Taissa Farmiga (ty-EE’-sah far-MEE’-gah) (“American Horror Story”) is 26.

