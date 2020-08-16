On Aug. 16, 1956, actor Bela Lugosi died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 73. He’s best known for playing Dracula in the movies.

In 1974, The Ramones played their first gig, in New York.

In 1975, Genesis lead singer Peter Gabriel announced to the British press that he was leaving the band. He had made the decision months earlier but decided to wait until the band had completed its tour obligations.

In 1977, Elvis Presley was found dead at his Graceland mansion in Memphis. Doctors first said he died of congestive heart failure, but an investigation revealed drugs may have been a factor. He was 42.

In 1983, singer Paul Simon and actor Carrie Fisher were married. They split the following July but dated after their divorce.

In 1985, Madonna and actor Sean Penn were married in Malibu, California, as helicopters with photographers hovered overhead. It was Madonna’s 27th birthday. She filed for divorce in early 1989.

In 1986, MTV premiered the video for “Walk This Way” by Run-DMC featuring Aerosmith.

In 1989, actor Amanda Blake, best known as Miss Kitty on “Gunsmoke,” died of cancer in Sacramento, California. She was 60.

In 2005, Madonna was seriously injured while riding a horse at her estate in England. She broke her hand and collarbone and cracked three ribs.

In 2018, Aretha Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit. She was 76.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” ″The Virginian”) is 87. Actor Julie Newmar is 87. Actor-singer Ketty Lester (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 86. Actor Anita Gillette is 84. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 81. Actor Bob Balaban (“A Mighty Wind,” ″Best In Show”) is 75. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 75. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 74. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 72. Actor Marshall Manesh (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Will and Grace”) is 70. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (“Family Matters”) is 68. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 67. R-and-B singer J.T. Taylor is 67. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” ″The Terminator”) is 66. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 65. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS (in-ex-ES’) is 63. Actor Laura Innes (“ER”) is 63. Actor Angela Bassett is 62. Singer Madonna is 62. Actor Timothy Hutton is 60. Actor Steve Carell (kuh-REHL’) is 58. Actor Andy Milder (MYL’-der) (“Weeds”) is 52. Actor Seth Peterson (“Burn Notice,” “Providence”) is 50. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 48. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 45. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 40. Actor Cam Gigandet (zhih-GAHN’-day) (“Twilight”) is 38. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 35. Actor Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 35. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (PY’-from) (“Desperate Housewives”) is 34. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 34. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 33. Rapper Young Thug is 29. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 27. Singer Greyson Chance is 23.

