On Aug. 26, 1946, Norma Jean Baker was signed to a contract with 20th Century Fox, who changed her name to Marilyn Monroe.

In 1968, The Beatles released “Hey Jude” as a single.

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix played what proved to be his last concert, at the Isle of Wight Pop Festival off the English coast. Three weeks later, Hendrix died in London.

In 1978, fans caused massive traffic tie-ups on roads leading to the Canada Jam rock festival. Headliners like The Commodores, Dave Mason and Triumph had to be brought in by helicopter.

In 1980, bassist Tom Petersson left Cheap Trick to form his own band. He rejoined Cheap Trick in 1988.

In 1983, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” starring David Bowie, opened in the U.S.

In 1987, Sonny Bono announced he was running for mayor of Palm Springs, California.

In 1991, Roseanne and Tom Arnold filed a lawsuit against the National Enquirer because of a story that said they trashed a mansion they rented. The homeowner had sued, claiming they caused $200,000 in damage.

Also in 1991, Randy Newman won an Emmy award for writing music for the TV show “Cop Rock.”

In 1996, “Airwolf” star Jan-Michael Vincent was in a traffic accident in southern California that left him temporarily paralyzed.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Vic Dana is 80. Singer Valerie Simpson of Ashford and Simpson is 75. Singer Bob Cowsill of The Cowsills is 71. “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker is 69. Bandleader Branford Marsalis is 60. Guitarist Jimmy Olander of Diamond Rio is 59. Actor Chris Burke (“Life Goes On”) is 55. Singer Shirley Manson of Garbage is 54. Guitarist Dan Vickrey of Counting Crows is 54. Drummer Adrian Young of No Doubt is 51. Actor Melissa McCarthy (“Mike and Molly,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 50. Latin pop singer Thalia (tah-LEE’-ah) is 49. Actor Meredith Eaton (2017′s “MacGyver,” ″Family Law”) is 46. Singer Tyler Connolly of Theory Of A Deadman is 45. Actor Mike Colter (“Jessica Jones”) is 44. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 40. Actor Chris Pine (new “Star Trek” movies) is 40. Singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line is 35. Singer-actor Cassie is 34. Actor Evan Ross (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay”) is 32. Actor Danielle Savre (SAYV’-ree) (“Station 19,” ″Heroes”) is 32. Actor Dylan O’Brien (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 29. Actor Keke Palmer (“Akeelah and the Bee”) is 27.

