On Aug. 25, 1970, Elton John made his U.S. debut at the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles. The performance kicked off a brief tour and led to a recording contract with MCA.

In 1973, Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks suffered a broken leg in a car crash in Macon, Georgia.

In 1976, Boston released their self-titled album. It became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

In 1980, Broadway director Gower Champion died of blood cancer just hours before his musical, “42nd Street” opened on Broadway. The show went on to win the Tony Award for best musical and was a long-running hit.

In 1984, author Truman Capote (kah-POH’-tee) died in Los Angeles at the age of 59. An autopsy revealed he overdosed on valium, codeine and barbiturates.

In 1986, Paul Simon’s “Graceland” album was released.

In 1987, the film “Dirty Dancing” made its world premiere in Los Angeles.

In 1994, a New York Supreme Court justice formally dissolved the marriage between Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley. They had married in 1985.

In 1999, keyboardist Rob Fisher of Naked Eyes died after a long illness. He was 39.

In 2001, singer Aaliyah (ah-LEE’-yah) and eight others died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas. Aaliyah was 22.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sean Connery is 90. Actor Tom Skerritt is 87. Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter is 87. Singer Walter Williams of The O’Jays is 77. Actor Anthony Heald (HEELD) (“Boston Public”) is 76. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and The Outlaws) is 71. Actor John Savage is 71. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 71. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 69. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 68. Musician Elvis Costello is 66. Director Tim Burton is 62. Actor Christian LeBlanc (“The Young and the Restless”) is 62. Actor Ashley Crow (“Heroes”) is 60. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 59. Actor Ally Walker (“Profiler”) is 59. Actor Joanne Whalley is 59. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 58. Actor Blair Underwood is 56. Actor Robert Maschio (MASH’-ee-oh) (“Scrubs”) is 54. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 54. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 53. Actor David Alan Basche (BAYSH) (“The Exes”) is 52. TV chef Rachael Ray is 52. Actor Cameron Mathison (“All My Children”) is 51. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 50. Model Claudia Schiffer is 50. Actor Nathan Page (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) is 49. Actor Eric Millegan (“Bones”) is 46. Actor Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies,” ″True Blood”) is 44. Actor Jonathan Togo (“CSI: Miami”) is 43. Actor Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”) is 42. Actor Rachel Bilson (“Hart of Dixie,” “The O.C.”) is 39. Actor Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl”) is 33.

