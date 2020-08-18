Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

August 18, 2020 2:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

2. Choppy Water by Stuart Woods

3. Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand & Omid Scobie

4. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

Advertisement

5. The Midwife Murders by James Patterson & Richard DiLallo

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Caste (Oprah’s Book Club) by Isabel Wilkerson

7. A Private Cathedral by James Lee Burke

8. Near Dark by Brad Thor

9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JoAnne S. Bass installed as 19th Air Force Chief Master Sergeant