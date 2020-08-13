US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Listen Live Sports

August 13, 2020 12:39 pm
 
1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer (Little, Brown)

2. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)

3. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

4. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

8. “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

9. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

10. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

11. “The Great Devaluation” by Adam Baratta (Wiley)

12. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

13. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

14. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

15. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

16. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

17. “Make change” by Shaun King (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

18. “It Was All a Lie” by Stuart Stevens (Knopf)

19. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

20. “The Woods” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

21. “The Friendship List” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin HQN)

22. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

23. “1st Case” by James Pattersonby Chris Tebbetts (Littleby Brown)

24. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Littleby Brown)

25. “Harrow the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir (Tor)

