Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

21-year-old young adult author gets 7-figure book deal

September 3, 2020 8:17 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A 21-year-old author has agreed to a seven-figure deal for a pair of young adult novels.

Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, announced Thursday that it would publish Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé’s highly anticipated debut, the thriller “Ace of Spades,” in June 2021. The author also plans a second novel, currently untitled.

Feiwel and Friends is calling “Ace of Spades” a combination of “Gossip Girl” and “Get Out,” the story of two Black students at an overwhelmingly white private school and how they get caught up in a “disturbing and deadly game.”

“I hope readers in the U.S. see that Black people belong in stories like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ and that above everything else we deserve happy endings,” Àbíké-Íyímídé, a London resident currently attending college in Scotland, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Feiwel acquired North American rights to the two books. Usborne will release Àbíké-Íyímídé’s work in the United Kingdom.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia