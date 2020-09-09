Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alec Baldwin and wife Hiliaria welcome fifth child together

September 9, 2020 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a party of five for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The couple on Wednesday announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together.

“We had a baby last night,” Hilaria Baldwin said on Instagram with a photo of parents and child. “He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

Alec Baldwin later shared the same photo, adding the Spanish caption, “Número Cinco está aqui…..(Para mi, número seis),” or “Number five is here…..(For me number six).”

Advertisement

Baldwin has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts discuss megatrends in the computing landscape in this free webinar.

Alec Baldwin, former star of “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” and current host of ABC’s “The Match Game,” and Hilaria Baldwin, a podcast host and fitness guru, married in 2012. They now have a daughter and four sons.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial