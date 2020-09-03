Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Audiobook compiles ’60 Minutes’ interviews with Barack Obama

September 3, 2020 8:32 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen “60 Minutes” interviews with former President Barack Obama, beginning when he was a U.S. Senator, have been compiled into an audio release.

Simon & Schuster Audio announced Thursday that “Barack Obama: The 60 Minutes Interviews” will come out Oct. 13. The audiobook features CBS News journalist Steve Kroft, who first met with Obama in January 2007 and spoke with him throughout his presidency, culminating in a discussion shortly before Obama left office in 2017.

“Over the span of just a few years, Barack Obama evolved from inexperienced freshman senator into one of the most powerful people in the world,” Kroft said in a statement. “This audiobook collection allows listeners to hear that remarkable transformation in Obama’s own voice and words, as it is unfolding.”

The audiobook also includes joint interviews with Obama and his wife, Michelle, and former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program