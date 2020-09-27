On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Ava DuVernay, her company honored by MacDowell artist colony

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Ava DuVernay will be honored next month by MacDowell, which is presenting its inaugural Marian MacDowell Arts Advocacy Award to her media company and arts collective ARRAY.

The award is named for the co-founder of MacDowell, the century-old artist residency in Peterborough, New Hampshire, where James Baldwin, Leonard Bernstein and many others have been visiting fellows. DuVernay, known for such acclaimed movies as “Selma” and “13th,” founded ARRAY in 2012 as a way of amplifying the work of women and people of color.

“I am touched that our narrative change collective ARRAY, which is built upon a mission to articulate and amplify stories from the widest range of art makers, is being honored in Ms. MacDowell’s name,” DuVernay said in a statement Sunday. “I look forward to cultivating a partnership between ARRAY and MacDowell to enable more artists of color, specifically women, to be a part of the residency program in coming years.”

MacDowell will host a virtual ceremony on Oct. 19. Actress and former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, Jane Alexander, will present the award.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA