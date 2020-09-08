Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Boston television reporter stabbed while working a story

September 8, 2020 11:00 am
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston television reporter was stabbed on the job over the weekend, his station confirmed.

Ted Wayman, a reporter for WCVB-TV, is recovering after he was stabbed in Copley Square on Sunday night, station spokesperson Ro Dooley Webster told The Boston Globe.

Wayman was taken to the hospital and is “going to be fine,” she said.

A photojournalist who was working with Wayman was not hurt.

Advertisement

Boston police reported arresting a 44-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in the same area on Sunday night, but did not disclose the victim’s name and would not confirm if it was the same incident.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau