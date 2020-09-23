Listen Live Sports

Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour

September 23, 2020 8:59 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.

The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.

In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John said. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star’s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September 2018.

Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Entertainment News Health News
The Associated Press

