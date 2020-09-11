Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 11, 2020 6:12 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Jason Miller, adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign; Symone Sanders, adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Biden campaign adviser Jake Sullivan; Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes.

The Associated Press

