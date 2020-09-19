Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 19, 2020 6:14 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; author Bob Woodward.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Former President Bill Clinton; Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Clinton; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for Health, Department of Health and Human Services.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

