Historical society receives $7.5 million for archive storage

September 16, 2020 1:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A multimillion-dollar grant will enable the New-York Historical Society to upgrade its storage for documents ranging from John Jay’s draft of a Federalist Paper to the archives of author Robert Caro.

The $7.5 million contribution comes from longtime Trustee Patricia D. Klingenstein and her family.

“For many years we have hoped to be able to construct state-of-the-art storage adequate to the irreplaceable materials in our library collections. Mrs. Klingenstein’s gift will allow us to do so, with immeasurable benefits for our staff as well as the public they serve,” Dr. Louise Mirrer, the society’s president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

“As tribute to this extraordinary gift, we look forward to naming a new gallery space above the storage facility in Mrs. Klingenstein’s honor.”

Other materials in the society’s collection include a document signed by Napoleon Bonaparte approving the 1803 Louisiana Purchase and some of the earliest existing photographs of New York City.

