Huffington teams with book publisher on wellness guides

September 22, 2020 8:40 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A “behavior change” company founded by Arianna Huffington is teaming with Hachette Book Group on a series of wellness guides. The first release, “Your Time to Thrive,” comes out in March.

“With ‘Your Time to Thrive,’ we’ve brought together the latest science, storytelling and ancient wisdom to create a behavior change system that’s both timeless and tailored to our moment,” Huffington said in a statement Tuesday. “Creating meaningful, sustainable behavior change isn’t just about helping people move from A to B in a mechanical way. It’s about tapping into what’s best in us — the wisdom, creativity and strength we all have.”

The books are being written by a team at Thrive Global, started in 2016 by Huffington with the mission to “end the stress and burnout epidemic and help individuals and companies unlock their greatest potential.” The series will be published through Hachette Go, a new imprint specializing in books which help people “change their lives for the better.”

