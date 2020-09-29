On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

James Patterson awards $500 grants to thousands of teachers

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 8:34 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of schoolteachers will receive $500 grants from author James Patterson to help students build reading skills, especially as schools struggle to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whether students are learning virtually at home or in the classroom, the importance of keeping them reading cannot be underscored enough,” Patterson said in a statement Tuesday.

“Reading teaches kids empathy, gives them an escape when they most need it, helps them grapple with harsh realities, and perhaps most importantly, will remind them that they are not alone — even if they’re unable to see their teachers, classmates and friends in-person,” he said.

The grant program is administered by Patterson and by Scholastic Book Clubs, which will provide teachers 500 club points to go with the $500 from Patterson. Out of more than 100,000 applicants, 5,000 teachers will receive grants and club points.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the sixth installment in the Patterson Partnership for building home and school libraries. Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has given more than $11 million to teachers, along with millions he has given to bookstores, libraries and literacy organizations.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California