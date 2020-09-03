Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

September 3, 2020 4:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

A redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said last month that he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

The casting of contestants was done entirely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.

Advertisement

Jennings, the record-setting contestant who won on 74 straight shows and took last year’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” title, is joining the series as a consulting producer.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.

“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said in a statement. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program