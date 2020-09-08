New this week: ‘Cuties,’ ‘Unpregnant’ and fresh ‘Jeopardy!’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— If you’ve heard about Netflix’s “Cuties” at all, it’s probably because of the poster, which became the target of internet petitions accusing it of sexualizing young girls. Forget the poster, though. The film from director Maïmouna Doucouré is a thoughtful and poignant coming-of-age drama about Amy, an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant living in Paris. While her home life is falling apart, Amy finds herself drawn to a group of girls in her class who dance, make trouble and wear tight clothes and wedge heels. This Sundance award-winner became infamous before audiences could even see it. Don’t judge “Cuties” by its cover and give it a chance when it starts streaming Wednesday.

— “Unpregnant”: The always wonderful Haley Lu Richardson stars in this comedy/drama, streaming on HBO Max Thursday, about a teenager in Missouri who is seeking an abortion and has to cross more than a few state lines to get one in New Mexico. And only adding stress to the journey is the fact that she has to team up with her ex-best friend (played by Barbie Ferreira) on the road trip.

— “Women Make Film: Episode 2”: Turner Classic Movies’ ambitious Women Make Film series continues Tuesday night with another installment of Mark Cousins’ 14-hour documentary, focusing on believability, introducing character and the meet-cute, at 8 p.m. ET, along with a full night of programming anchored by Spanish filmmaker Ana Mariscal’s “El Camino,” at 9:15 p.m. (no, not the “Breaking Bad” movie) and including Nicole Holofcener’s sharp portrait of a very complicated family of women, “Lovely & Amazing,” at 12:30 a.m.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— On Monday, Janelle Monae is releasing a new song called “Turntables,” which is featured in the Amazon Studios documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy.” The political track is Monae’s first new original music since 2018, when she released her critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album, “Dirty Computer.” “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” about voter suppression in the U.S., premieres in select theaters Wednesday and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 18.

Grammy-winning rock icons The Flaming Lips will drop their 21st album on Friday. “American Head” features 13 personal tracks produced by Dave Fridmann and the band. Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves appears on the album, singing backing vocals on “God and the Policeman.”

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— Clue: This is a beloved show returning for a 37th season. Answer: “Jeopardy!” The quiz show with Alex Trebek at the helm of a COVID-19-conscious season hits screens Monday. The stage now allows for more space between the three contestant podiums as well as the participants from the host’s lectern. A show favorite will also be on hand — 74-time champion Ken Jennings, who will be a consulting producer this season. He’ll present his own special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach and serve as a general ambassador for the show.

— Celebrity guest hosts are all the rage these days on late night TV but a documentary airing Thursday sheds light on one who really made history. “The Sit-In” on Peacock tells of the time Harry Belafonte replaced Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show” in 1968. For five nights, the Black singer, actor and activist entertained white middle America with his cool wit, talent and an astonishing array of guests — the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Sidney Poitier, Robert F. Kennedy, Paul Newman and Aretha Franklin, among them.

— The 19th anniversary of 9/11 is Friday and there are several TV specials marking that momentous day. ABC will air “9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together,” a special filmed at the 2014 opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum. Former President Barack Obama and then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg joins survivors, family members and first-responders. Performances include a 300-strong children’s choir singing “Somewhere.” There are also two back-to-back one-hour documentaries on the History channel: “9/11: The Final Minutes of Fight 93” and “9/11: The Pentagon.”

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

