Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Thailand sues Facebook, Twitter for allowing banned material

By BUSABA SIVASOMBOON
September 24, 2020 9:04 pm
2 min read
      

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government lodged complaints with police Thursday against Facebook and Twitter, alleging they failed to comply with court orders to block content judged illegal under Thai law.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society Buddhipongse Punnakanta said at a news conference that it was the first time his ministry has taken such action against the social media companies under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act. It has prosecuted website and account owners and users in the past.

The ministry filed the complaints at the police Technology Crime Suppression Division, where Buddhipongse said the companies had failed to meet 15-day deadlines issued by the courts to block hundreds of accounts.

He said the targeted sites were banned because they contained illegal content related to online gambling, pornography, drugs or the monarchy, a highly sensitive subject.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The ministry also filed complaints against parties using five accounts to disseminate material considered offensive during a large anti-government rally this past weekend.

Buddhipongse said Facebook had blocked access in Thailand to 215 of the 661 accounts his ministry had requested. Twitter had blocked four of 69 accounts, he said.

Police Col. Siriwat Deepor, deputy chief of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said the two companies could face fines of not more than 200,000 baht ($6,325) and an additional daily fine of 5,000 baht ($158) for each day the accounts remain unblocked.

Kate Hayes, a spokeswoman for Facebook’s Asia-Pacific operations, said the company did not have any comment for now on the Thai action. A spokesman for Twitter could not be reached.

        Read more Entertainment News news.

In August, the Ministry of of Digital Economy and Society successfully pressured Facebook to block a popular page about the monarchy.

“We are protecting our sovereignty, which may not mean protecting physical borders in the traditional sense but rather … protecting our cyber sovereignty,” Buddhipongse said at the time. He declared that such attacks “happen fast and are constantly damaging Thais.”

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Media News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment