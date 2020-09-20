Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The Latest: No red carpet as Emmy venue sits eerily empty

September 20, 2020 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest from the Emmy Awards (all times PDT):

___

4:45 p.m.

It’s eerily empty both outside and inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the run-up to an Emmy Awards unlike any other.

Advertisement

At a moment when the red carpet would normally be thronged with black-tie stars, media and fans, spaced-out security and staff and a handful of show contributors were among the only people outside on Sunday afternoon.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Tracee Ellis Ross, nominated for best actress in a comedy series for “black-ish,” leaned out of an arriving SUV to take a coronavirus test before entering to take part in the show.

Many other nominees are expected to take part from their homes, hotels and other remote locations.

Little else has been revealed about the 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show starts at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 Eastern on ABC.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday