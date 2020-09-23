Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

September 23, 2020 11:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Audible best-sellers for the week ending September 18th:

Nonfiction

1. Rage by Bob Woodward, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Wind Down Routine by Bram Barouh, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

Advertisement

3. Blackout by Candace Owens and Larry Elder, narrated by Candace Owens (Simon & Schuster Audio)

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

4. Start Here by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Sheryl Crow: Words + Music by Sheryl Crow, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. Disloyal: A Memoir by Michael Cohen, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Skyhorse Publishing)

8. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

9. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

10. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS CAN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Fiction

1. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follet, narrated by John Lee (Penguin Audio)

2. Murder by Other Means by John Scalzi, narrated by Zachary Quinto (Audible Originals)

3. Total Power by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills, narrated by George Guidall (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Mulholland Books)

5. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Mortin, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)

6. See Her Die by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

7. When You Finish Saving the World by Jesse Eisenberg, narrated by Kaitlyn Dever, Jesse Eisenberg and Finn Wolfhard (Audible Originals)

8. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. What Lies Between Us by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden (Brilliance Audio)

10. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Jake Abel (Hachette Audio)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit