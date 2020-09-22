The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:
1. Antebellum
2. Like a Boss
3. RBG
4. The King of Staten Island
5. Irresistible (2020)
6. Star Trek 1 – 10
7. The 2nd
8. #Unfit
9. The Secret: Dare to Dream
10. The Silencing
Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:
1. RBG
2. The 2nd
3. #Unfit
4. The Secret: Dare to Dream
5. On the Basis of Sex
6. Intersect
7. The Tax Collector
8. Blackbird (2020)
9. Made In Italy
10. Alone
