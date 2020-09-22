Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

September 22, 2020 1:17 pm
 
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Antebellum

2. Like a Boss

3. RBG

4. The King of Staten Island

5. Irresistible (2020)

6. Star Trek 1 – 10

7. The 2nd

8. #Unfit

9. The Secret: Dare to Dream

10. The Silencing

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. RBG

2. The 2nd

3. #Unfit

4. The Secret: Dare to Dream

5. On the Basis of Sex

6. Intersect

7. The Tax Collector

8. Blackbird (2020)

9. Made In Italy

10. Alone

