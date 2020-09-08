On Sept. 8, 1962, “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett made its debut on the charts.

In 1966, the television series “Star Trek” premiered on NBC. It ran for three years.

Also in 1966, the sitcom “That Girl,” starring Marlo Thomas, premiered on ABC.

In 1977, musician Jimmy McColloch left Wings to join the re-formed lineup of Small Faces.

In 1991, actor Gene Wilder married Karen Webb, a hearing specialist he met on the set of the movie “See No Evil, Hear No Evil.”

Also in 1991, guitarist Steve Clark of Def Leppard was found dead in the living room of his home in London. He was 30. A coroner found Clark died after a night of heavy drinking combined with drug use.

In 1992, actor Mary Tyler Moore got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2002, singer Gordon Lightfoot was rushed to the hospital suffering from a weakened blood vessel in his abdomen. He spent three months in the hospital.

In 2012, a man carrying a pair of scissors was arrested outside Miley Cyrus’ house in Los Angeles and threw himself against a wall like he was trying to break in. Jason Luis Rivera was later convicted of trespassing.

In 2015, Stephen Colbert (kohl-BAYR’) hosted his first edition of “The Late Show” on CBS, taking over for David Letterman.

In 2017, country singer Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry died in a helicopter crash in in Medford, New Jersey. He was 50. That same day, country singer Don Williams died of emphysema in Mobile, Alabama, at the age of 78.

Today’s Birthdays: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 80. Actor Alan Feinstein is 79. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 78. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 68. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 63. Singer Aimee Mann is 60. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 60. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 58. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 56. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (CHEHK) is 55. Singer Neko (NEE’-koh) Case is 50. Actor David Arquette is 49. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 49. TV personality Kennedy is 48. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 45. Actor Larenz Tate is 45. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom,”) is 43. Singer Pink is 41. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 40. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 39. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 33. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 18.

