On Sept. 22, 1957, “Maverick,” starring James Garner, premiered on ABC.

In 1964, the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” opened on Broadway.

Also in 1964, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” made its debut on NBC.

In 1965, singer Roger Daltrey of The Who nearly got thrown out of the band for punching out drummer Keith Moon on the opening date of their Scandinavian tour in Copenhagen.

In 1982, the sitcom “Family Ties” premiered on NBC.

In 1983, the Everly Brothers performed together for the first time in ten years.

In 1985, the first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Illinois, featuring John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young.

In 1989, songwriter Irving Berlin died in New York City at age 101. During his lengthy career, he wrote many classics, including “God Bless America” and “White Christmas.”

In 1996, actor Dorothy Lamour died at her home outside Los Angeles. She was 81. The cause of death wasn’t revealed.

In 1999, actor George C. Scott died of an aortic aneurysm at his home outside Los Angeles. He was 71.

Also in 1999, singer Diana Ross was arrested and subjected to a full body search while trying to board a plane in London’s Heathrow Airport. A security guard had accused her of assault, but no charges were filed.

In 2012, singer Andy Williams died of bladder cancer at his home in Branson, Missouri. He was 84.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-dancer Toni Basil (BAS’-il) is 77. Actor Paul Le Mat (“American Graffiti”) is 75. Singer David Coverdale (Whitesnake, Deep Purple) is 69. Actor Shari Belafonte is 66. Singer Debby Boone is 64. Country singer June Forester of The Forester Sisters is 64. Singer Nick Cave is 63. Actor Lynn Herring (“General Hospital”) is 63. Singer Johnette Napolitano (nah-pol-ih-TAH’-noh) of Concrete Blonde is 63. Singer Joan Jett is 62. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli (ahn-DRAY’-uh boh-CHEL’-ee) is 62. Actor Scott Baio is 60. Actor Catherine Oxenberg (“Dynasty”) is 59. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 59. Actor Rob Stone (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 58. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 55. Bassist-guitarist Dave Hernandez (The Shins) is 50. Rapper Mystikal is 50. Singer Big Rube of Society of Soul is 49. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 47. Actor Mireille (MEE-RAY) Enos (“World War Z”) is 45. Actor Daniella Alonso (“Revolution,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 42. Actor Michael Graziadei (GRAHT’-zee-uh-day-ee) (“The Young and the Restless”) is 41. Actor Katie Lowes (“Scandal”) is 38. Bassist Will Farquarson of Bastille is 37. Actor Tatiana Maslany (2020’s “Perry Mason,” “Orphan Black”) is 35. Actor Ukweli (uh-KWAY’-lee) Roach (“Blindspot”) is 34. Actor Tom Felton (“Harry Potter” films) is 33. Actor Teyonah Parris (“Mad Men”) is 33.

