Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Today in Entertainment History

September 20, 2020 12:00 am
 
2 min read
      

On Sept. 20, 1964, The Beatles completed their first official U.S. tour by performing a benefit concert. The band also made another appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1966, George Harrison traveled to India for his first meeting with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1970, Jim Morrison of The Doors was found guilty of indecent exposure and use of profanity in connection with a concert in Miami in 1969. He was found innocent of lewdness and public drunkenness. The guilty verdicts were appealed, but Morrison died before the case was resolved. (Forty years later, in 2010, Florida’s Clemency Board pardoned Morrison.)

In 1973, singer Jim Croce (CROH’-chee) and five others were killed when their plane crashed after takeoff. Croce was on his way to a concert in Texas. He was 30.

Advertisement

In 1975, the Bay City Rollers were the first musical guests on Howard Cosell’s short-lived Saturday night variety show.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Also in 1975, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album was released.

In 1976, The Captain and Tennille’s music variety show premiered on ABC.

In 1984, “The Cosby Show” starring Bill Cosby, debuted on NBC.

In 1986, “Matlock” starring Andy Griffith, premiered on NBC.

In 2003, musician Melissa Etheridge and actor Tammy Lynn Michaels held a commitment ceremony. They have since split up.

In 2005, J.D. Fortune of Toronto was chosen as the new singer for INXS (in-ex-ES’) on the CBS reality show “Rock Star: INXS.”

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sophia Loren is 86. Bassist Chuck Panozzo (Styx) is 72. Actor Tony Denison (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 71. Actor Debbi Morgan (“Power”) is 69. Jazz guitarist Peter White is 66. Actor Betsy Brantley (“Deep Impact”) is 65. Actor Gary Cole is 64. Bassist Randy Bradbury of Pennywise is 56. Actor Kristen Johnston (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 53. Singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson of Nelson are 53. Bassist Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden) is 52. Actor Enuka Okuma (“Rookie Blue”) is 48. Actor Moon Bloodgood (“Falling Skies”) is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “Daredevil”) is 44. Singer The-Dream is 44. Actor Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 42. Drummer Rick Woolstenhulme (WOOL’-sten-hyoolm) of Lifehouse is 41. Actor Crystle Stewart (“For Better or Worse”) is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actor Aldis Hodge (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Hidden Figures”) is 34. Drummer Jack Lawless of DNCE and The Jonas Brothers is 33. Actor Malachi (MAL’-ah-ky) Kirby (2016′s “Roots”) is 31.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday