On Sept. 26, 1955, actor Debbie Reynolds married singer Eddie Fisher. They divorced in 1959.

In 1956, Elvis Presley’s hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, declared “Elvis Presley Day.”

In 1957, “West Side Story” opened on Broadway.

In 1962, “The Beverly Hillbillies” premiered on CBS.

Advertisement

In 1964, “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS.

Also in 1964, Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” hit number one on the pop charts.

In 1969, The Beatles’ last studio album, “Abbey Road,” was released in the U.K.

In 1975, the movie version of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” made its premiere in Westwood, California.

In 1986, “Crocodile Dundee” opened in theaters nationwide.

In 1990, the Motion Picture Association of America announced the creation of the NC-17 rating, replacing the X rating for films with mature subject matter.

In 2003, singer Robert Palmer died of a heart attack in Paris. He was 54.

In 2007, music producer Phil Spector’s murder case ended in mistrial. He was accused of killing actor Lana Clarkson in his home in 2003. He was convicted in his second trial.

Today’s birthdays: Country singer David Frizzell is 79. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 78. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 76. Singer Bryan Ferry is 75. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 74. Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John is 72. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 66. Country singer Carlene Carter is 65. Actor Linda Hamilton is 64. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 60. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 59. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 58. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But The Girl is 58. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 54. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 53. Actor Jim Caviezel (kuh-VEE’-zuhl) (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 52. Actor Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 52. Actor Ben Shenkman (“Royal Pains,” “Angels in America”) is 52. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 48. Music producer Dr. Luke is 47. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 47. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian (MIHL’-ee-ahn) is 39. Actor Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 37.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.