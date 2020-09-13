On Sept. 13, 1965, John Lennon, Yoko Ono and the Plastic Ono Band played their first gig, in Toronto.

In 1974, Stevie Wonder began his first U.S. tour since a near-fatal car accident, performing on Long Island, New York.

In 1977, conductor Leopold Stokowski died in Hampshire, England, at age 95.

In 1982, RCA Records announced that David Bowie had left for the South Seas to begin filming “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence.”

Advertisement

In 1985, Sting began his first solo tour in San Diego to promote his album “Dream of the Blue Turtles.”

In 1993, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” made its premiere on NBC. David Letterman had moved his show to CBS.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pak shah-KOOR’) died in Las Vegas of gunshot wounds suffered six days earlier. He was 25.

In 1998, Melanie Brown of the Spice Girls married dancer David Gulzar in Little Marlow, England. They divorced in 2000.

In 2009, Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. Swift looked stunned when West said Beyonce’ had made one of the best videos ever. West later apologized and disappeared from the public eye for several months.

In 2019, “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison and a $30,000 fine for her role in a college admissions scandal. Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers in 2017.

Also in 2019, singer Eddie Money died of esophageal cancer in Los Angeles. He was 70.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 89. Actor Eileen Fulton (“As The World Turns”) is 87. Actor Joe E. Tata (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″The Rockford Files”) is 84. Singer David Clayton-Thomas of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 79. Singer Peter Cetera (seh-TAYR’-uh) (Chicago) is 76. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 76. Actor Christine Estabrook (“Desperate Housewives”) is 70. Actor Jean Smart is 69. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 68. Record producer-musician Don Was (Was (Not Was)) is 68. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “BlacKkKlansman”) is 66. Actor Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” ″Deadwood”) is 64. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 59. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 59. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 56. Comedian Jeff Ross (“Sneaky Pete”) is 55. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 54. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 53. Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital,” “One Life To Live”) is 52. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 51. Actor Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 50. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 45. Singer Fiona Apple is 43. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 40. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Singer Niall Horan of One Direction is 27. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 25. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 24.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.