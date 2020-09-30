On Sept. 30, 1950, the Grand Ole Opry was first televised by Nashville station WSM. WSM-AM had been broadcasting the Opry on radio since 1925.

In 1955, actor James Dean was killed in the collision of his sports car with another automobile in Cholame (shoh-LAM’), California. He was 24.

In 1960, “The Flintstones” made its debut on ABC.

In 1965, Donovan made his American TV debut on “Shindig!”

Advertisement

In 1967, John Lennon and Paul McCartney appeared on “The David Frost Show” to talk about the virtues of transcendental meditation as taught by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

In 1982, “Cheers,” starring Ted Danson and Shelly Long, made its debut on NBC. It ran until 1993.

In 1984, “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 89. Singer Cissy Houston is 87. Singer Johnny Mathis is 85. Actor Len Cariou (KAYR’-ee-oo) (TV’s “Blue Bloods,” film “The Four Seasons”) is 81. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 77. Singer Sylvia Peterson of The Chiffons is 74. Actor John Finn (“Cold Case”) is 68. Guitarist John Lombardo (10,000 Maniacs) is 68. Country singer Deborah Allen is 67. Actor Calvin Levels (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 66. Jazz singer Patrice Rushen is 66. Actor Barry Williams (“The Brady Bunch”) is 66. Actor Fran Drescher is 63. Country singer Marty Stuart is 62. Actor Crystal Bernard (“Wings”) is 59. Actor Eric Stoltz is 59. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 58. Country singer Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry is 57. Singer Trey Anastasio of Phish is 56. Bassist Robby Takac (TAY’-kak) of The Goo Goo Dolls is 56. Actor Monica Bellucci (“The Passion of the Christ,” ″The Matrix Reloaded”) is 56. Actor Lisa Thornhill (“Veronica Mars”) is 54. Actor Andrea Roth (“Rescue Me”) is 53. Actor Amy Landecker (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 51. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell (“Grimm”) is 51. Actor Tony Hale (“Veep,” ″Arrested Development”) is 50. Actor Jenna Elfman is 49. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 46. Actor Marion Cotillard (koh-tee-YAHR’) (“Public Enemies,” ″La Vie en Rose”) is 45. Actor Christopher Jackson (“Bull,” ″Oz”) is 45. Actor Toni Trucks (“SEAL Team”) is 40. Actor Lacey Chabert (shuh-BEHR’) (“Mean Girls,” ″Party of Five”) is 38. Actor Kieran Culkin is 37. Rapper T-Pain is 36.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.