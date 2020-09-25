On Sept. 25, 1964, Beatles manager Brian Epstein turned down an offer from a group of U.S. businessmen to buy out his management contract with The Beatles.

In 1965, “The Beatles” cartoon show premiered on ABC. The show featured Beatles songs but not their voices.

In 1973, the Rolling Stones album “Goat’s Head Soup” went gold, even though the band admitted it wasn’t their favorite album.

In 1974, guitarist Robert Frigg of King Crimson announced the band was breaking up temporarily.

In 1975, singer Jackie Wilson suffered a heart attack while performing in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He collapsed just as he sang the line “My heart is crying” from “Lonely Teardrops.” He emerged from a coma with significant brain damage.

In 1976, Loggins and Messina broke up.

In 1980, drummer John Bonham of Led Zeppelin died from choking on his vomit after drinking a huge amount of vodka the night before the band’s U.S. tour. He was 32.

In 1990, drummer Dave Grohl joined Nirvana.

Today’s birthdays: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 91. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 87. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 78. Actor Josh Taylor (“Days of Our Lives,” “Valerie’s Family”) is 77. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 77. Actor Michael Douglas is 76. Model Cheryl Tiegs (TEEGS) is 73. Actor Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 72. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 71. Actor Mark Hamill is 69. Actor Colin Friels is 68. Actor Michael Madsen is 62. Actor Heather Locklear is 59. Actor Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 58. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 57. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 57. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ″The Tudors”) is 56. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ″The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 54. Actor-singer Will Smith is 52. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 51. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 51. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 47. Actor Clea (KLEE’-ah) DuVall (“Heroes”) is 43. Actor Robbie Jones (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Joel David Moore (“Avatar”) is 43. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 40. Rapper T.I. is 40. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ″Community”) is 37. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ″The Office”) is 36. Actor Jordan Gavaris (gah-VAR’-ihs) (“Orphan Black”) is 31. Actor Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 29.

