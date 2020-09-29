On Sept. 29, 1959, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” made its premiere on CBS.

In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bass player, Norman “Butch” Owens, while trying to shoot at a soda bottle with a .357 Magnum. Lewis was charged with shooting a firearm within city limits.

In 1977, James Brown’s band walked out on him in Hallendale, Florida, complaining that he underpaid them.

In 1985, “MacGyver,” starring Richard Dean Anderson, made its debut on ABC.

In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of slapping a police officer during a stop in Beverly Hills.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85. Actor Ian McShane is 78. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 78. TV theme composer Mike Post is 76. Actor Patricia Hodge is 74. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 72. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 72. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72. Country singer Alvin Crow is 70. Actor Drake Hogestyn (HOH’-geh-stin) (“Days of Our Lives”) is 67. Singer Suzzy Roche (SUH’-zee ROHCH) of The Roches (ROHCH’-es) is 64. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 63. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 58. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 57. Actor Ben Miles (“The Crown”) is 54. Actor Jill Whelan (WEE’-lan) (“Love Boat”) is 54. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 52. Actor Erika Eleniak (eh-LEN’-ee-ak) (“Baywatch”) is 51. Singer Devante (deh-VAHN’-tay) Swing of Jodeci is 51. Actor Emily Lloyd is 50. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 50. Actor Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 49. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 47. Actor Alexis Cruz (“Shark,” “Touched by an Angel”) is 46. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 40. Actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 40. Actor Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 33. Actor Doug Brochu (broh-SHOO’) (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 30. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 30. Singer Halsey is 26.

